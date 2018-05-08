On May 6, 2018, Ann S. Cohen (nee Silverstein), beloved wife of Arnold A. Cohen; devoted mother of Dr. Harold C. (Susan R.) Cohen and Beth E. Cohen; loving sister of Morton (late Marlene) Silverstein; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Blanche Silverstein; adored grandmother of Katelyn Cohen (Tom Roper), Paul Cohen and Sarah Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, May 9, at noon. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court Apartment 504, Baltimore, MD 21208 immediately following interment through Friday. The family will begin receiving at 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.