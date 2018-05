On May 5, 2018, Leila F. Berlin, beloved daughter of the late Libbye and Louis Berlin; devoted cousin of Joseph and Irene David, Robert and Janet David, Jerry and Harryette David, Michael and Shelley David, Howard and Christine Hettleman, John David and the late Susan Singer. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Wednesday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m.