On May 6, 2018, Daniel G. Frieman, beloved husband of the late Irene Shirley Frieman (nee Platt); devoted father of David Frieman and Miriam “Mimi” (Mark) Secunda; dear brother of Michael (Gail) Frieman; adored son of the late Abraham (Al) and Sophie Frieman; loving grandfather of Adam Secunda. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Audubon Society, P.O. Box 97194, Washington, DC 20090-7194 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 3623 Hilmar Road, Baltimore, MD 21244 following interment on Tuesday with a service at 7:30 p.m. and receiving Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.