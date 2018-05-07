On May 4, 2018, Arthur Guy Kaplan, cherished husband of Robin Kaplan (nee Snyder); devoted father of Jennifer Kaplan and Sarah (Alex) Flores; beloved brother of Gail Kaplan (late Howard) Brickman; adored grandfather of Eve Coronato and Alex Flores Dingle; loving son of the late Beatrice and Sidney Kaplan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Brigance Brigade Foundation, 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza I, Suite 105, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 727 W. 40th St., Unit A110, Baltimore, MD 21211 following interment with an evening service at 7 p.m., receiving Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.