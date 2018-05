On May 6, 2018, Stanley A. Stern, beloved husband of the late Joan S. Stern (nee Steinberg); dear father of Martin Stern; devoted brother of the late Bernice Sher; loving son of the late Dora and Abel Stern. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers.