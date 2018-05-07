On May 6, 2018, Sharon Leslie Glasser (nee Horowitz), devoted wife of Steven Glasser; loving mother of Jason Glasser and Shelley (Josh) Ingold; dear brother of Richard Horowitz; adoring grandmother of Gracie Jo Ingold and Lexi Jane Ingold; cherished daughter of the late Vivien and Murray Horowitz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Wednesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 1 Golden Grass Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday and Thursday.