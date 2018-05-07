On May 7, 2018, Harriette Merwitz (nee Goldstein), beloved wife of the late Edward Merwitz; devoted mother of Stacie Merwitz and Jonathan (Pam) Merwitz; loving sister of the late Gerald Goldstein; adored grandmother of Ashley Merwitz and Gregory Merwitz; cherished daughter of the late Al and Nettie Goldstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 8, at 12:30 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L St., NW Suite 415, Washington, DC 20036. In mourning at 15 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.