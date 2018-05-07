On May 7, 2018, Jerome “Jerry” Wittik, beloved husband of Myra Iris Wittik (nee Josephson); beloved father of Ann Wittik-Bravmann (Daniel Bravmann) and Gail (late Laurence) Katz; devoted son of the late Samuel and Lena Wittik; loving grandfather of Sarah Leah Katz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. In mourning at 2424 Forest Green Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.