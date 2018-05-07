On May 4, 2018, Jack Miller, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Miller (née Goldstein); beloved father of Martin (Kimberly) Miller of Richmond, Va., and Ruth Miller (Karan Lage) of Finksburg, Md.; loving grandfather of Megan Hayley Miller and Madison Alexandra Miller; cherished brother of the late Betty (Ely) Kesler and Max (Rhea) Miller, Sam (Esther) Miller and Albert Miller; loving uncle of Judge Morton (Delores) Kesler and Sandy Kesler; adored son of the late Morris and Fannie Miller; survived by many loving family members and dear friends. The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the staff of Mercy Ridge where Jack lived for 17 years and to Carroll County Hospice for their dedicated care. Services at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, Monday May 7 at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be sent to JEA Fellowship Association, C/O JCC 5700 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.