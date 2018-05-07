On May 1, 2018, Dr. Lawrence Scott Linder, devoted husband of Dr. Jeanette Adelle Friedman Linder; loving father of Kaylie Jenna Linder; dear brother of David Mark (Robyn Bowersox) Linder; adored son of Irwin Joseph and Rita Linder. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, May 7, at noon. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Himalayan Foundation, 909 Montgomery St., Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94113 (please specify contributions be used for their projects in Upper Mustang) or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. In mourning at 134 Claiborne Road, Edgewater, MD 21037, Monday following interment until 8 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.