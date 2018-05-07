On May 4, 2018, Ruth Edidin (nee Glicenstein), beloved wife of Dr. Michael Edidin; devoted mother of Avram (Cathleen) Edidin and Dan (Tanya Christiansen) Edidin; dear sister of the late Margo Glicenstein; loving daughter of the late Avraham and Hinda Glicenstein; adoring grandmother of Alexa Edidin, Rachel and Ben Edidin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6305 Western Run Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215, with visiting hours 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with services 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.