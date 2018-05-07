On April 19, 2018, Pauline Kravetz (nee Floam), loving mother of Carole (Rick) Saccullo, Judy (Ken) Rodman and Susan (Jeff) Cutler; devoted sister of Sheila Parks and the late Irvin Floam; dear daughter of the late Fanny and Sol Floam; loving grandmother of Sandy (David) Bassin, Eric (Lindsay) Saccullo, Lauren (Josh) Arkin and Emily Cutler; adoring great-grandmother of Georgia Sack, Levi Sack, Avery Saccullo, Eden Saccullo and Reese Arkin. Internment at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, N.Y. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.