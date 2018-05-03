On May 2, 2018, Elaine Diana Eisner (nee Kellam), beloved wife of the late Peter A. Eisner; devoted mother of Mark (Susan) Eisner and Barb (Mark) Moore; dear sister of the late Sidney (Shirley) Kellam and Shirley (Arthur) Harrison; adored daughter of the late Sarah and David L. Kellam; loving grandmother of Pamela Ashley Eisner, Steven Benjamin Eisner and Alexis Diana Moore. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 6, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Goucher College, Office Of Advancement, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204-2794. In mourning at 2207 Westridge Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, Sunday and Monday and also at 714 Lee Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784 Monday only.