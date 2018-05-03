On April 28, 2018, Melvin Max Carson, beloved husband of Lillian Carson (nee Cushner); devoted father of Brenda Carson, Bonnie Grant and the late Ellen Rutledge and Michele Holliman; dear brother of the late Edwin Carson; adored son of the late Esther and Meyer Carson; also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Friday, May 4, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3414 Associated Way (Weinberg Village 3, 1st Floor Main Living Room), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday only from 4 to 9 p.m.