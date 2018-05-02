Defending Jewish Liberals

Recent articles and letters have been critical of Jews who are liberals. Somehow the word liberal has become a negative word for many Jews. However, there is much in Jewish history and teachings consistent with Jews being liberals and even radicals, in the best sense of that word.

Judaism has historically protested against greed, injustice and the misuse of power. Abraham, the first Hebrew, smashed the idols of his father although his action challenged the common belief of the time (Genesis Rabbah, Chapter 38). He established the precedent that a Jew should not conform to society’s values when they are evil.

At the beginning of the book of Exodus, the Torah relates three incidents in Moses’ life when he acted against injustice, before God chose him to deliver the Israelites from Egypt. They teach that Jews must be involved in fighting injustice and helping to resolve disputes. The greatest champions of protest against unjust conditions were the Hebrew prophets.

While Judaism has 613 mitzvot (commandments), there are only two things that Jews are to pursue: justice and peace. Many other statements in the Jewish tradition emphasize the great importance placed on striving for justice.

Jews have a special obligation to actively work for peace. It is significant that many of the most important Jewish prayers conclude with a supplication for peace, including the amidah, the Priestly Blessing, the bircat hamazon and the kaddish.

To help the poor and hungry and to support communal purposes and institutions, Judaism places great stress on the giving of charity. Judaism is concerned with the proper treatment of non-Jews as well as Jews. The Talmud contains many statutes that require Jews to assist and provide for non-Jews as well as Jews, “for the sake of peace.”

Judaism teaches that to be truly pious, a person must also protest against injustice in society (Shabbat 55a).

A Jewish liberal is not a hater of Israel if he or she, while recognizing the difficulties involved and the significant Palestinian responsibilities for the current situation, feels that Israel should be doing more to promote peace because this is necessary for Israel to have a decent future, and believes that there should be greater tolerance of alternative political and religious views.

Richard H. Schwartz is an author and professor emeritus at the College of Staten Island.