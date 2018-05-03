Har Sinai 175th Celebrations Close with Gala, Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Har Sinai Congregation in Owings Mills is holding the final event of its 175th anniversary celebrations with a special Shabbat service and catered dinner Friday, May 11, with music by Chai-Jinx and cantors Robert Gerber and Rhoda Harrison. Union of Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs is slated as guest speaker.

Jacobs will co-lead the service with Har Sinai Rabbi Linda Joseph and Rabbi Emeritus Floyd Herman. A new Torah cover embroidered with images of the four buildings that have housed the historic congregation will be dedicated.

More than 100 people are expected to attend the event, where Jacobs will deliver a talk, “Reimagining Reform Judaism in the 21st Century.”

“I look forward to being with Har Sinai Congregation to commemorate its 175th anniversary,” Jacobs said via email. “As the oldest consistently Reform congregation in America and the home of some of Reform Judaism’s greatest historical leaders, including Rabbi David Einhorn, Har Sinai Congregation has had an impressive history and I look forward to all that’s in store for the community.”

Joseph said the event will commemorate the congregation’s forebears, while looking to its future, as the congregation explores a merger with another of Baltimore’s historic reform congregations, Temple Oheb Shalom.

“Our 175th anniversary service will be an opportunity for our community to gather together, to celebrate who we are, to think about who we could be, to sing, to dance, to enjoy and to learn,” Joseph said via email. “The presence of Rabbi Rick Jacobs will actualize our dedication not just to the Union for Reform Judaism but also our commitment to creating a continuous and vital Reform Jewish presence here in Baltimore.”

Temple administrator Valerie Thaler hopes people come away from the event feeling even closer to their Judaism.

“I hope they will feel connected to something much larger than themselves — a specific institution and spiritual community that have navigated through eight generations of Jewish life in America,” Thaler said via email. “I would also love for them to feel motivated to get more involved in our congregational life as a result.”

For more information, visit harsinai-md.org/product/final-175th-anniversary-service.

