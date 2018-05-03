Anti-Semitism Then and Now

There is an unfortunate irony in the fact that the week we are running a cover story about a play based on family letters written during the Nazi era and stamped with swastikas, we’re also reporting on an alleged anti-Semitic assault on a Towson University student.

As you’ll read in my article, two Towson University students — members of the historically Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi — were taunted with anti- Semitic phrases by two other students, and one was attacked early Sunday morning near the university.

This isn’t 1930s Germany. This is Towson, in Baltimore County, in 2018. And while the incident appears to be isolated — a police spokesperson said her file of “bias incidents” is empty — it is nothing to be taken lightly. Surely, plenty of fights happen on college campuses after 2 a.m., when the bars have closed and parties have ended, but in this case, Jewish slurs were involved, and Jewish students may have been targeted.

I didn’t attend Towson University myself, but my brother and a number of good friends went there. Those students walking home could have been me and my friends, you and your friends, your children or grandchildren.

The university is taking the incident seriously and investigating it as “hate-bias,” and the assailants are subject to possible suspension or expulsion.

Susan C. Ingram’s cover story tells the story of “The Book of Joseph,” which plays at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre from May 9 to June 10. The production captures the World War II experience of Baltimorean Richard Hollander’s family, a story told through letters he found in a briefcase after his parents were tragically killed in a car accident. The letters, from family members in occupied Krakow to Hollander’s father Joseph in New York, described everyday life under Nazi rule, often in coded language.

While one family’s story is the focus of the play, it also serves as a jumping-off point for more universal themes of secret-keeping and intergenerational pain. As one actress tells the JT, audience members may go in expecting to hear a Holocaust story, but what they hear is a story of family.

In other news, Connor Graham writes about the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s exhibit on the Bill of Rights and speaks with executive director Marvin Pinkert about what makes this a Jewish story. And Andy Belt visits downtown Baltimore’s new kosher Chipotle-style restaurant.

