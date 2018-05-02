Closer to Hashem

Rabbi Yom Tov Glaser presented his talk, “The Possible You,” as the 46th annual M. Leo Storch Memorial Lecture on April 25 at Bais Yaakov High School. The talk featured contemporary psychology and Glaser’s personal experience of emotional healing.
By JT Staff
