What Are the Right Answers in Gaza?

Michael Kaplow advocates for what a lot of Israelis, including many in the current cabinet, advocate for — building a seaport and airport for Gaza (“The Simple Answers are the Wrong Ones in Gaza,” April 13). The only problem is, how will you prevent them from being used to smuggle in more weapons for Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to use against Israel? And how can you possibly avoid shooting innocent people when the terrorists, who are shooting at you and hurling Molotov cocktails at you, deliberately plant themselves in the middle of the nonviolent mass of people? What, exactly, is Israel supposed to do in that situation?