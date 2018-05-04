Human Rights Rabbi Coming to Beth Am

Beth Am Synagogue welcomes a prominent human rights activist and rabbi at the congregation for a weekend of what organizers hope will be eye-opening programs.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the executive director of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, an organization whose mission mobilizes a multi- denominational network of rabbis and Jewish communities to protect human rights in North America and Israel, will be at Beth Am for two days, starting with Shabbat services on May 11.

“I’ll be teaching several sessions on aspects of Judaism and human rights,” Jacobs said via email. “I hope that participants will understand more about the ways in which human rights is an intrinsic part of Judaism, and will feel inspired to get more involved as Jews in human rights and social justice work.”

One of those sessions takes place on Saturday and is called “Lest Your Brother Be Degraded: Jewish Law & Incarceration in America,” alongside a human rights course taught by the rabbi a day earlier.

“We look forward to learning with Rabbi Jacobs from her insights and scholarship as to how to lead our lives with respect and dignity and demonstrate support for those who have experienced inequity in our society,” said Beth Am Rabbi Daniel Burg.

For more information, call Beth Am at 410-523-2446.

abelt@midatlanticmedia.com