Richard Rubin of Hartford, Conn, died peacefully on April 30, 2018, at Avery Heights Nursing Home. Born April 20, 1940, in Baltimore, he was the dear son of the late Anna (nee Wolf) and Howard Rubin; devoted husband of the late Myrna Rubin; beloved brother to Melvin (Phyllis) Rubin of Pikesville, Sandra (Stephen) Snyder of Ft. Myers, Fla. and brother-in-law to Anita (Boris) Tenner of Odenton, Morris (Rosalie) Zwagil of Owings Mills and Malcolm (Evelyn) Powers of Essex, Md.; father of Heather (Robert) Fiedler of Newington, Conn. and Bruce (Lynne) Rubin of Cedar Grove, N.J.; loving grandfather of Benjamin, Micah and Rachel Fiedler and Isaac, Maya and Gabriel Rubin. Richard served briefly with the U.S. Army, then went on to earn a Master of Education from Towson State University and a Master of Social Work from Tulane University. He loved writing short stories and later painting. He was an extreme theater enthusiast, especially loving musical theater.

A graveside service is to be held on Wednesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, N.J. 07095. Family will be sitting shiva at the residence of Bruce Rubin through the morning of Tuesday May 8. Following the first day of shiva, the family will also be sitting at the residence of Heather Fiedler through the morning of Tuesday May 8. Visitors are welcome after 1 p.m. through the evening minyan at both residences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Hartford Jewish Leadership Academy, Zachs Campus, 333 Bloomfield Ave., Suite C, West Hartford, CT 06117 or Avery Heights of Hartford, Conn., 705 New Britain Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing.