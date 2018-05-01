Towson University Investigating Alleged Anti-Semitic Assault on Student as ‘Hate-Bias’

Towson University is investigating an alleged assault as an incident of “hate-bias” after two Jewish students were followed, taunted with anti-Semitic phrases and one was allegedly assaulted early Sunday morning while walking home, according to Baltimore County Police and a university statement.

Two students, members of the historically Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi, were walking home from downtown Towson early Sunday morning when two male suspects began following them near Aigburth and York roads, yelling “f— the Jews” and calling them “kikes,” said officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County Police. The victims identified the two suspects as Towson students, which was confirmed by the university.

When the students arrived in front of one of their residences on the unit block of Aigburth Road, the suspects began punching one of them in the face. The second victim called 911 and screamed for help. As one of their roommates came outside to try to separate the parties, police arrived on the scene at 2:12 a.m.

As of Monday, charges were not filed against the suspects. Because the incident is classified as second-degree assault, it is up to the victims to press charges, which they can choose to do up to a year and one day after the incident, Peach said. Since the suspects have not been charged, the JT is not printing their names.

The incident is classified as a bias incident, and Peach said she hasn’t heard of a bias incident in “quite some time.”

“I keep a file of them and my file is empty,” she said.

Rabbi Mendy Rivkin of The Chabad Jewish Center of Towson University and Goucher College, whose house is on Aigburth Road, called the incident shocking. “This is the world we live in today,” he said. “This is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident for Jewish students on college campuses.”

One of the students called Rivkin, who came outside to the scene to support the students as police conducted interviews.

“It’s not something any college student should have to go through,” he said.

The university has referred the incident to the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equality to investigate the assault and “hate-bias,” according to a statement by university president Kim Schatzel. Students found in violation of the university’s code of student conduct are subject to possible suspension and expulsion, the statement said.

“Towson University does not tolerate acts of hatred, bias, racism or discrimination of any kind on our campus or by members of the TU community,” Schatzel said. “We have contacted the victims in this case and are lending our full support to them, their families and members of the community.

“I am appalled that the off-campus incident occurred between members of our own community, and wish to provide my deepest assurances that these events will be treated with the utmost urgency by me and the Towson University administration.”

Rivkin said his organization has a close relationship with the university.

“I think they’re taking it very seriously, and I’m sure as more information comes out, they’ll address it as appropriate,” he said.

Jon Pierce, a spokesman for the fraternity, said the organization is working with the university and local officials “to bring these perpetrators of hate and violence to justice,” and taking steps to protect fraternity members.

“Unfortunately, this is just another example of the increase of anti-Semitism on college campuses both here and across the globe,” Pierce said in a prepared statement. “As always, Alpha Epsilon Pi will stand strong in the face of such hatred, proud of our Jewish heritage and support for Israel.”

