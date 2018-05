On April 25, 2018, Marc Stein, cherished brother of Louis Stein; devoted son of the late Zelda and Al Stein. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road, on Thursday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 5715 Park Heights Ave. #403, Baltimore, MD 21215.