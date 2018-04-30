On Sunday, April 29, 2018, Richard A. Maytin, devoted husband of Jane Maytin (nee Reifenberg); father of Nancy Adler and Lois Stelmack; brother of Ronald Maytin; loving stepfather of David G. (Audra) Antwerpen and Michael L. (Tanya) Antwerpen; cherished stepgrandfather of Alana, Samantha, Max, Bryce, Leo and Brooke Antwerpen; Richard Maytin was the son of Dr. Herbet and Helen Maytin, formerly of Denton, Md. Richard worked as an engineer at Western Electric, now AT&T, for 35-years. He is survived by many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 14 Yellow Barn Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday following interment with an evening service, Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. with an evening service and Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.