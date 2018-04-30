On April 29, 2018, Stanley Frank, beloved husband of the late Paula Frank (nee Salganik); loving father of Larry (Lori) Frank, Steve (Jayne) Frank and Andy (Mark Benson) Frank; adored brother of Jean (late Eugene) Gogel and the late Louis (Beryl) Frank Jr. and brother-in-law to Lenore (late Eugene) Lerner and Michael (EJ) (late Ansela) Dopkin; devoted son of the late Louis and Ruth Frank; cherished grandfather of Lindsey (Andrew) Snyder, Alyssa (Spencer Kuhn) Frank, Benjamin Frank and Florie Frank; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center & Hospital, 2401 W Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 8206 Anita Road, Pikesville, Maryland, 21208 Tuesday following interment until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 1 to 8 p.m. (prayer services at 7 p.m. each day).