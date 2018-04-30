On April 29, 2018, David Louis Snyder, devoted brother of Dr. Jane Snyder Hoch (Dr. Isaac Hoch) and Stanley (Judy) Snyder; dear son of the late Ida and Aaron C. Snyder; loving uncle of Jonathan (Hila) Hoch, Dr. Sarah Hoch, Ezra (Daphna) Hoch, Shifra (Nurit) Hoch, Chaim Hoch, Philip (Melanie) Snyder and Richard (Rachael) Snyder; also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 18 Holly Court (Velvet Hills South), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday following interment through 8 p.m., Wednesday noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday noon to 8 p.m.