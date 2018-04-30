On April 29, 2018, Ruth Straus (nee Hilb), beloved wife of the late Bert Straus; devoted mother of Miriam (Jeffrey) Czeisler, Justin (Robin) Straus and Irene (Neal) Pomper; loving daughter of the late Max and Paula Hilb; cherished grandmother of 12 and their respective spouses; adored great-grandmother of 13. Funeral services will be held in New Jersey, on Monday, April 30, followed by an interment service at Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Randallstown approximately 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chevra Ahavas Chesed, P.O. Box 20883, Baltimore, MD 21209 or JCC on the Palisades, Senior Program, 411 East Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670. In mourning at 2305 Hanway Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following interment for just a couple of hours before the family returns to New Jersey.