On April 28, 2018, Joan Fiddle (nee Brenner), beloved wife of the late Morris Fiddle; loving mother of Nanci Seff (Joe Marzouk) and Joel (Carol) Fiddle; adored grandmother of Melinda (Ryan) Boyd, Rachel Seff, Andrea Fiddle, Jason Fiddle and Hanna Fiddle; devoted daughter of the late Helen and David Brenner. Funeral services and interment will be held at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, Rosedale on Monday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8002 Ivy Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.