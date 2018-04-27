On April 25, 2018, Ruth Klein (nee Friedman), beloved wife of the late Lester Klein; devoted mother of Laurence Klein (Ann Jimerson), Donald (Janet) Klein, Donna (Don) Livingston, James Klein and Robert Klein; cherished daughter of the late William and Lillian Mathias Friedman; loving grandmother of Lori and David Livingston, Melissa and Michael Klein, Masha and Vanya Klein; adored great-grandmother of Rachel, Nicholas, Rebecca, Sarah, Mary, Emma, Leah, Kelly, Lauren, Gabriel, Gavin and Sophie. Ruth is loved by many and lived a beautiful, caring life. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at the home of Donna Livingston on Monday only.