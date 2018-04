On April 26, 2018, Joseph S. Felser, beloved husband of Phyllis Felser (nee Janofsky); devoted father of Jay M. Felser and Dr. Betsy Felser; dear brother of Dr. Fred (Fran) Felser; adoring grandfather of Oliver Nelson; loving son of the late David and Blanche Felser. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2331 Old Court Road #501 (The Risteau), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday.