On April 25, 2018, Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Boyarsky (nee Feldman), beloved wife of the late Samuel P. Boyarsky; loving mother of Jo Ann (late Jack) Kotik and Marshall (Edna) Boyarsky; dear sister of the late Morton ‘Buddy’ Feldman; devoted daughter of the late Herman and Fanny Feldman; cherished grandmother of Jason (Carla) Kotik, Jami Orta-Vargas, Evan Boyarsky and the late Todd Boyarsky; loving great-grandmother of eight. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 29, at noon. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only until 6 p.m.