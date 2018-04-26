On April 25, 2018, Jean Kraus Parker, devoted mother of Steven Kraus, Douglas (Rochelle) Kraus, Roger (Cynthia) Kraus and the late Barbara Levin; loving sister of Edith Friedman and the late Esther Katz; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Anna Parker; adored grandmother of eight; dear great-grandmother of six. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Monday, April 30, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8921 Griffin Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment for Monday only.