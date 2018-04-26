On April 25, 2018, Leslie Robin Kassal, beloved and adored niece/daughter of Judge Bentley and Barbara Kassal; cherished granddaughter of the late Pauline and Hymie Kassal and Henrietta Ettinger; beloved sister of the late Drew Kassal; dear sister-in-law of Vickie Kassal; devoted niece of Bruce Ettinger and his family and the late Stanley Kassal; loving friend of Rabbi Gila Ruskin; also survived by her Florida family, Schatzi, Bonnie, Michael and Bubba who were always there for her. Her wish was for peace and love for yourselves and each other. She lived a life of goodness, kindness, and courage. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m. Interment Monday, April 30, at 1 p.m., at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, N.Y. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 62596, Baltimore, MD 21264 or Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Ext, Havre De Grace, MD 21078.