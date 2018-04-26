On April 25, 2018, Stephen Fishbein, beloved husband of Janet Fishbein (nee Bodenheimer); devoted father of Lauren Fishbein; cherished brother of Harriet Hawse (Richard Hawse, Jr); loving son of the late Herbert and Rita Fishbein; dear uncle of Evan and Bradley Hawse. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 5 Melisa Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.