On April 25, 2018, Howard E. Nelson, beloved husband of Joy D. Nelson (nee Verblud); cherished father of Gregory R. (Wendy) Nelson, Catherine A. (Scott) Hartman and Elizabeth J. Nelson-Shayani (Dr. Vafa Shayani); devoted brother of Rena (Michael) Myers; dear son of the late Anna Rosenbaum; loving grandfather of Jonathan D. Nelson, Bradley E. Nelson, Sara A. Hartman, Christopher N. Hartman, Joseph N. (Ariella) Shayani and Danielle R. Shayani. Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. The family will be receiving at 145 River Oaks Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Thursday following interment until 2 p.m., then 5-8 p.m., and on Friday from 1-4 p.m.