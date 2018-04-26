A New World of Fashion

If there’s anything I’ve learned in my nearly five years at the Jewish Times, it’s that the diversity of the community extends to all aspects of Jewish life — including how we dress.

Andy Belt’s cover story this week illuminates this diversity, focusing on fashion in the Orthodox community. You’ll read about a local blogger, a teenage suit designer and a female designer who all demonstrate that modest dress can invoke humility and still be trendy.

Local fashion blogger Rebecca Brown tells us that being modest and stylish aren’t mutually exclusive. Rockville resident Nick Elgamil, a 14- year-old custom suit designer, explains how Judaism plays a major, but not limiting, role in his business. A Philadelphia-based designer explains trying to view fashion through secular eyes. And a formerly haredi model talks about the subtle ways to bring some style into traditional men’s dress.

Also in the issue this week, our special Insider section spotlights seniors through stories on dating, estate planning, local dining and accommodations, apps and physical therapy and injury recovery. Whether you’re in your golden years already, taking care of an aging family member or looking to plan for your future, our seniors Insider section is chock-full of useful information and resources.

We also continue our Israel-at-70 coverage this week, with the third and final installment of Connor Graham’s profiles of local Israel advocates. This week he features two living legends, Richard Pearlstone and Shoshana Cardin, both of whom were tremendously helpful in resettling Soviet Jews in Israel and the United States. Cardin co-founded a Jewish day school that operated for 10 years, and Pearlstone has served in various capacities for the Jewish Agency for Israel. In addition, Susan C. Ingram chronicles a community celebration that took place at Beth Tfiloh last week and featured a film screening, speeches from the lieutenant governor, family activities, an Israeli flag-topped cake and fireworks.

There’s also a bit of news on the former Owings Mills Mall site. The Pikesville Chamber hosted a breakfast with Kimco Realty officials, who reported that Costco should open in August. Connor spoke to a local rabbi about why Costco’s presence as an anchor tenant matters to the Jewish community.

Happy reading!

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com