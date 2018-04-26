You Should Know… Zevi Lowenberg

Zevi Lowenberg, 24, is a class of 2020 rabbinical student at the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in Manhattan. Once he is ordained, Lowenberg plans to take his career as a rabbi on a nontraditional path and become a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force.

Lowenberg, who grew up in Pikesville, attended Krieger Schechter Day School in 2007 and graduated from the Shoshana S. Cardin School in 2011, decided to become a rabbi after serving in the Reserves Officers’ Training Corps during his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University. He cites his first interaction with an Air Force chaplain during field training as the moment he realized what he wanted to do as a career.

He is currently finishing his third year of rabbinical school and completing chaplaincy training, which will send him to England this summer. When he’s not studying, he likes to take in the many charms of living in the Big Apple, including baseball, film and television.

Why did you decide to become a chaplain?

It was the crashing of two worlds. I wanted to be in the military, and I think I knew I wanted to be a rabbi, but just never really thought about it that seriously. As a kid I didn’t know you could be a rabbi in the military. It’s not something that is part of the national conversation that surrounds the military.

I did ROTC in college, and when I went through field training the first calm moment of basic training was the two minutes I spent with the chaplain. The chaplain told us what he does, what his role is, and I realized in that moment, that is what I want to do.

As a chaplain, who will you be counseling?

The military chaplain is one of, if not the most interfaith jobs that a rabbi can have. Any kind of chaplaincy is going to be interfaith, whether you work in a hospital or a prison, but the military is made up of mostly non-Jews. I won’t be the only chaplain on the base that I work, but I will work with a squadron that is made up of primarily non-Jews, and I’ll be their chaplain for whatever they need.

As an interfaith leader, will you have to brush up on knowledge of other religions?

It’s not required but I think it’s very important, so I’m taking a New Testament course at a Christian seminary that’s across the street from JTS. When I work with people of other faiths I like to learn about their faith as much as possible so that I have that foundation.

You’ll be in England this summer. What are you doing there?

As part of the chaplain candidate program we are sent on five-week active duty tours. And we get rated every year and the bases get rated, and you get sent to your corresponding base. I was rated at the top of the chaplain candidate field this past year. It is a joint base with Royal Air Force as well.

What has your interaction with the Jewish military community been like so far?

Last summer I was in the heart of Missouri and I was the subject matter expert on creating that base’s first Jewish chapel. It is only the third Jewish chapel in the Air Force in the United States. The non-Jewish community has also been very good. The non-Jewish military leadership didn’t just say, “Oh yeah, I guess you can put that in.” They said, “We need to put this in. We need not only a Catholic and a Protestant prayer space, but we need a Muslim prayer space and a Jewish prayer space.” It shows the support for every religion in the military.

What do you like to do for fun?

I am a diehard Orioles fan. I was home for opening day. If I can’t see the Orioles in New York I’ll still see a baseball game in the Bronx or schlep to Queens to see a game there.

I’m a also movie buff. I volunteered last year at the New York Film Festival and it was an incredible experience. Living in Manhattan has a lot of benefits to it. I’ve been to at least a dozen TV show tapings, I’ve met more celebrities than I can count. I had a great conversation with Mandy Patinkin the other day, and he gave me a pizza recommendation. Here’s Mandy Patinkin, a New Yorker, speaking to me in Manhattan, but he said the best pizza is in Richmond, Virginia.

