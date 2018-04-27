Temple Isaiah Welcomes Zuckerman as New Head of Early Childhood Education

Meredith Zuckerman, Temple Oheb Shalom’s religious school principal, is moving to Temple Isaiah in Fulton, Maryland, to become director of early childhood education.

Zuckerman, 26, who grew up and was bat mitzvahed at Oheb Shalom, was religious school principal for the past five years. For three years prior, she was an assistant principal, created programs for families with young children and substitute-taught for the Learning Ladder. Her new duties will include running daily operations of the Temple Isaiah Rabbi Mark and Morah Renee Panoff Preschool.

“I am excited to help connect young families to Temple Isaiah and integrate them into the Jewish community,” Zuckerman said via email. “I enjoy interacting with families while helping to shape the learning of all young children.”

She said she was grateful for the personal learning and growth she experienced at Oheb Shalom.

“Temple Oheb Shalom will always have a special place in my heart,” she said. “I am excited to also become a part of the Temple Isaiah community.”

Rabbi Craig Axler, spiritual leader of Temple Isaiah, welcomed Zuckerman to the new position, citing her lifelong, deep connection to the synagogue community.

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Meredith to our Temple Isaiah family as she becomes our director of early childhood education. She clearly has tremendous energy and creativity, as well as the type of joyful presence that is so much a part of shaping the atmosphere in the preschool,” Axler said via email. “I am very confident that she will lead us with tremendous passion and joy into the next phase of Temple Isaiah’s preschool.”

Zuckerman lives in Catonsville with her husband, son and two dogs. She begins her new position at Temple Isaiah in June.

