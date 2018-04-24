Mercy Medical Center Receives Diversity Award

Mercy Medical Center has been named the recipient of the 2018 AONE (American Organization of Nurse Executives) Prism Diversity Award. This award recognizes a nurse leader or organization which has advanced diversity efforts within the nursing profession, community or organization. AONE is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association.

Mercy’s efforts to connect with the community through programs like mWORKS (Mercy’s Workforce Outreach: Raising Knowledge and Skills) were key in the hospital receiving the award.

On behalf of Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Senior Vice President of Operations, Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, accepted the Prism Award AONE 2018 in Indianapolis on April 13.