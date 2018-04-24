On April 24, 2018, Mildred Perloff (nee Steinig), beloved wife of the late Mark Perloff; loving mother of Gerald (Arlene) Perloff and David (Maria) Perloff; adored grandmother of Amy (Dan) Rogovin, Joshua (Julie) Perloff, Leah Perloff and Mark Perloff; cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin Rogovin and Cole Perloff; devoted daughter of the late Sarah and Benjamin Steinig. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Zion Cemetery, Collingdale, Pa., on Thursday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2218 Ridge Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Thursday following interment, and receiving on Sunday and Monday.