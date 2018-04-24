On April 23, 2018, Frances Smeyne (nee Zimmerman), beloved wife of the late Jacob Smeyne; devoted mother of Joel (Linda) Smeyne and Rona (late Gilbert) Seelig; dear sister of Sylvia Levitt and the late Anna Oliver, Robert and Harmon Zimmerman; adored daughter of the late Jennie and Samuel Zimmerman; loving grandmother of Jill (late Jay) Cohen and Sari (Eugene) Lipitz; cherished great-grandmother of Zachary and Samara Cohen, Sophie and Chloe Lipitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 12017 Ridge Valley Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday only.