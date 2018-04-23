On April 19, 2018, Helaine Benesh Schaffer, MSW, LCSW-C, loving mother of Gabriella Berkow; beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Brett Schaffer; adored sister of Dr. Samuel (Elaine) Benesh; devoted daughter of the late Gertude Goldberg, Dr. Raymond Goldberg, Leonard Benesh and Adele Benesh; loving companion of Arnold Politzer; dear step-mother of David (Katherine) Schaffer and Erica (Michael) Schaffer; stepsister of Nancy Weiss, Robert Goldberg and Gary Abrams. She was the most selfless, kindest, supportive, loving, caring, compassionate, brilliant and fun person to all of those who knew her. She helped the hearts and lives of her family and friends and the thousands of community members she counseled. She loved dancing and, more than anything, her largest joy was giving eternal love. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 22, at 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2019 Burdock Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday and Monday evenings and then continuing on Tuesday evening at 2900 Stone Cliff Drive, Unit #202, Baltimore, MD 21209 (Quarry Lake).