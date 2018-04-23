On April 23, 2018, Janice Tomach Layton, age 100, beloved wife of the late Samuel R. Layton; cherished mother of of Susan (Ronald) Grudziecki and Roxy (Norman) Buchsbaum; devoted sister of the late Manfred Tomach; dear daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Tomach; loving grandmother of Steven (Kelly) Grudziecki, Jeffrey (Robyn) Buchsbaum, Emily (Alex) Kaufman and the late Amanda Grudziecki; adoring great-grandmother of Noah, Simon, Caroline and Zoe. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Ave on Wednesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at the home of Roxy Buchsbaum, Wednesday and Thursday.