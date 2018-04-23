On April 23, 2018, Ronald B. Levine, beloved husband of Melanie Levine (nee Dennis); loving father of Brandon Levine, Jordan (Melissa) Levine, Alex Levine (Jon Reitzel) and Tyler (Catie) Levine; devoted brother of Gary (Deborah) Levine; dear brother-in-law of Craig (Eileen) Dennis and Mark (Beth) Dennis; loving son of the late Shirley and Leonard Levine; beloved son-in-law of Rosalind and the late Irving Dennis; adored grandfather of Liam and Jack Levine. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Sports Boosters of Maryland, 1 Emerald Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Camp Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Road, Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2809 Baublitz Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.