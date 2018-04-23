On April 21, 2018, Eunice Dubin (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Leon Dubin; devoted mother of David (Susan) Dubin, Lynn Reisman (Jerry Bowman); dear sister of Jerry (Susan) Cohen and (the late Barbara Caplan Cohen); adoring grandmother of Matthew (Kelsey) Dubin, Stuart Dubin, Patricia Reisman and Rachel Reisman; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Pauline Cohen; also survived by a loving and devoted caretaker Martina Trogden and cherished godmother of Marc Silverman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane, on Monday, April 23, at 4 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2105 B Woodbox Lane (The Falls), Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday and Tuesday.