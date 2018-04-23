On April 21, 2018, Dr. Harold H. Gilbert, beloved husband of Phyllis Gilbert (nee Troy) and the late Patsy Gilbert (nee Kayne); devoted father of Stephany Gilbert, Lawrence (Carol) Gilbert and Debbie (Dr. Seth) Glassman; dear stepfather of Eric Troy and Steven (Jodi Meier) Troy; cherished brother of the late Sarah Crofford and Lillian Torem; adored grandfather of Lara (Paul) Kehle, Dr. Alaina Brenick (Matt Smith), Rebecca (Neal) Fruman, Laura (Jon) Lamb, Emily Kramer, Michelle (Matt) Kramer Coakley, Samantha Kramer, Jerri Glassman (fiance Brian Helfrich), Stephanie (Joe) Pellegrini and Brian Glassman (fiancé Emily McNally); dear stepgrandfather of Joseph, Jacob and Isaac Troy; also survived by many loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 23, at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Martha B. Kayne Scholarship Fund at Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Morning Minyan Fund, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 505 Old Crossing Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday following the funeral with an evening service at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday receiving from 2 until 5 p.m. with evening services at 7:30 p.m.