On April 19, 2018, Rick Smith, beloved husband of Gina Smith (nee MacDonald); devoted father of Meredith and Braeden Smith; dear brother of Brad Smith; cherished son of the late Ruth and Hyman Smith. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 23, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Baltimore, 635 West Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Esophageal Cancer Action Network, P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153. In mourning at 20 Woodward Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Monday beginning at 4 p.m. through Wednesday.