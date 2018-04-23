On April 21, 2018, Marcia E. Dahne (nee Eisner), beloved wife of the late Norton Dahne; loving mother of Ellen (Dr. Arnold) Levin and Dr. Edward Glenn (Dr. Marlene) Dahne; cherished sister of the late Jerry Blechman, William Eisner and Charlotte Lee Weinstein; adored grandmother of Jodi (Dan) Wahlberg, Dr. Joshua (Rebecca) Levin, Robyn (Maj. Donald) Bailey, Melissa Lynn Dahne (Jonathan) Maxa, Dr. Jennifer Reneé Dahne (Dr. Nate Washuta); adored great-grandmother of Hannah, Eli, Benjamin, Talya, Jakob, Samantha, Noa, Ryan, Caleb and Evan; devoted daughter of the late Mollie and Louis Eisner. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2901 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg, MD 21048 on Monday, April 23, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc., 5809 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, for the continued support of Weinberg Park Assisted Living. In mourning at 3413 Garrison Farms Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment on Monday and on Tuesday evenings.