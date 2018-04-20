On April 18, 2018, William ‘Bill’ Whatley, beloved husband of 36 years of Barbara Whatley (nee Better); devoted son of Marilyn Whatley and the late Everett Whatley; cherished brother of John Whatley and the late Jim Whatley; devoted father to his beloved dogs Buster Marie, Goldie and Smiley; dear brother-in-law of Debbie Whatley, Deborah “Sam” Whatley, Warren and Laura Better and Janet and David Ring; loving uncle of Fred (Alisa) Whatley, Michael (Jennifer) Whatley, Jennifer (Jay) Pease, Benjamin (Tamara) Ring, Daniel (Erin) Ring and Shane Better. Also survived by seven loving great-nieces and nephews. Bill was an Eagle Scout, devoted to his job as a pharmacy technician, avid outdoorsman and fisherman, a committed golfer and an animal lover. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., #260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The family will be receiving at 24 Softwinds Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday and Tuesday.