On April 19, 2018, Michael A. Plotkin, beloved husband of Lauren Huston Plotkin (nee Weiner); devoted father of Corey Plotkin (Lexi), Stephanie (Daniel) Hand, Jared Huston (fiancee Paige) and the late Bradley Plotkin; cherished son of Jackie and the late Robert Plotkin; loving brother of Gail (Greg) Grant; dear son-in-law of David and Zelda Weiner; proud pop-pop of Kairi Mira, Ryan Michael and Edan Jaxx; devoted nephew of Herbert and Rose Lynn Plotkin; dear brother-in-law of Phyllis (Larry) Maher; also survived by cousins, niece and nephews and a host of lifetime friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022, or Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 210 Glenn Ellen Circle (Cobblestone), Baltimore, MD 21208 immediately following interment and Monday and Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m.